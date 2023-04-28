B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after buying an additional 582,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in MetLife by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,004,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.