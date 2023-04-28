B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 42,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.72. 569,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,746. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

