B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $3.86 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.41. 11,314,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,923,246. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

