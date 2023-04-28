B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $1.87 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.78. The stock had a trading volume of 679,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

