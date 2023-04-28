B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,428 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 31,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,240. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $190.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.79 and its 200 day moving average is $171.16.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.