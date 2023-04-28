B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 78,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

UAUG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

