Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
NYSE AZRE opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.20.
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
