Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Price Performance

NYSE AZRE opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 58,078 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Azure Power Global by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,387,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 261,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Azure Power Global by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

