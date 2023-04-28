Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the March 31st total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Birchview Capital, Lp bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,625,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,524.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,259,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 1,515,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97,061 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,750 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AZYO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.98. 29,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,343. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,819.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

