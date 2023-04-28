AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 million-$21.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.77 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AXTI. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.49.

AXT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 571,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,861. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $115.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.09. AXT has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.62 million. AXT had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AXT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AXT by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 96,314 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

