Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,757,216 shares worth $1,738,001,650. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 443.91%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

