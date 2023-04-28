Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 258,418 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,493,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $101.23 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

