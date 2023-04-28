Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $114.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

