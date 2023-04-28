Aviance Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $99.26. 236,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,939,187. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.