Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Avangrid stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 575,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,682. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Avangrid by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Avangrid by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avangrid by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

