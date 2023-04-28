Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
Shares of AVLNF remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 57,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,639. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
