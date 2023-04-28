Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AVLNF remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 57,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,639. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

See Also

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. Its projects include East Kemptville Tin, Lilypad Cesium, Nechalacho Ree, Separation Rapids Lithium, and Warren Township Feldspar.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.