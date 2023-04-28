Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.28.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.