Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $216.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.28.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

