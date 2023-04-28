Autoliv (ALV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Autoliv (NYSE: ALV):

4/26/2023 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2023 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $110.00.

4/24/2023 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $101.00 to $99.00.

4/24/2023 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $97.00 to $93.00.

4/24/2023 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $113.00.

4/24/2023 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $95.00.

3/16/2023 – Autoliv is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Autoliv Trading Up 1.0 %

ALV stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 653,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,547. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06.

Get Autoliv Inc alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total value of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.