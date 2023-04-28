Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Up 101.5% in April

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance

Austevoll Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $8.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 915. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

Get Austevoll Seafood ASA alerts:

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.