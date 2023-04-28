Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Up 101.5% in April

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Price Performance
Austevoll Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $8.89 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 915. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $15.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
