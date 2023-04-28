Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on GFL Environmental Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for GFL Environmental in a report released on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

GFL opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

