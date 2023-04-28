Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

Asure Software Trading Down 2.5 %

Asure Software stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

Insider Transactions at Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $29.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.64 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford Scovill Oberwager sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,814.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,448 shares of company stock valued at $579,892. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

