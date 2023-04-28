Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.24

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and traded as low as $11.35. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 94,585 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATXS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $365.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXS. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,040,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,901,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 989,661 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 680,954 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

