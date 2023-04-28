Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.24

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and traded as low as $11.35. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 94,585 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATXS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Up 8.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $365.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Trading of Astria Therapeutics
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.
