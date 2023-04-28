ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.110-1.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

ASGN Price Performance

ASGN stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,152. ASGN has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASGN

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ASGN from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.83.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

