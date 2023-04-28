ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. ASGN had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN updated its Q2 guidance to $1.41-1.56 EPS.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 48,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,621. ASGN has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Get ASGN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ASGN

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.