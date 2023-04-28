Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Arqit Quantum Stock Down 18.4 %

Shares of ARQQW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,228. Arqit Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

