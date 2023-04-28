Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Lowers Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT reduced its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Travel + Leisure accounts for approximately 0.5% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,319,000 after acquiring an additional 492,354 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 198,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,536. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $58.41.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.