Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.41. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 249,275 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

