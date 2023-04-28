Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $87.51 and last traded at $87.22, with a volume of 743669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.45.

Specifically, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,829,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,829,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,458,214 shares of company stock worth $43,767,828 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Ares Management Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

