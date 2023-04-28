Apollo Currency Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $696,369.57 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $696,369.57 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00060134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00039147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00019480 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

