ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Increased to $347.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $326.00 to $347.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANSS. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $311.92.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $315.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 927.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in ANSYS by 177.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

