Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Tops $2,123.42 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $62.28 million and $192,589.13 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,123.42 or 0.07203067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

