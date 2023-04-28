Analyzing Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) & Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Beam Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.78 billion 2.63 $326.36 million $5.68 14.92 Beam Global $22.00 million 4.31 -$19.68 million ($1.96) -4.72

Profitability

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Cirrus Logic and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 16.22% 22.50% 17.27% Beam Global -89.48% -61.96% -45.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cirrus Logic and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 1 0 7 0 2.75 Beam Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus target price of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. Beam Global has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 184.38%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Beam Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Beam Global

(Get Rating)

Beam Global provides sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. It develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. The firm’s core platforms include Beam EV ARC and Solar Tree sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.