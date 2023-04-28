Amiad Water Systems (LON:AFS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $364.00

Shares of Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (LON:AFS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 364 ($4.55) and traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.67). Amiad Water Systems shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.55), with a volume of 22,786 shares changing hands.

Amiad Water Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 364 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 364. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53.

About Amiad Water Systems

(Get Rating)

Amiad Water Systems Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies water filters and filtration systems for the industrial, municipal, ballast water, oil and gas, and irrigation markets worldwide. It offers automatic, semi-automatic, and manual filters, as well as fertigation injectors for farmers and large agricultural co-ops; automatic filters for industrial sector; and develops, manufactures, and distributes water treatment and filtration solutions for potable water and wastewater in various applications, such as pre-filtration for UV and tertiary treatment, and polishing, as well as for MF, UF, NF, and RO membranes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amiad Water Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amiad Water Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.