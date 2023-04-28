AMI Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $196,498,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,265. The business’s 50-day moving average is $369.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.96. The company has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.