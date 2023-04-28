Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen updated its FY23 guidance to $17.60-18.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $17.60-$18.70 EPS.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.67. 1,343,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,738. The stock has a market cap of $128.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after buying an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

