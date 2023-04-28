American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Airlines Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-3.50 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.1 %

AAL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 48,027,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,832,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,288.00 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.48.

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 551.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,346 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

