Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,900 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 626,500 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $194,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,836,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,901.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 38,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,894. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $78.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of integrated service and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through the following businesses: field services, marketplace, and mortgage and real estate solutions. The field services segment is involved in property preservation and inspection services, and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

