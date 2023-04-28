Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Update

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the March 31st total of 586,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 87,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,438. The stock has a market cap of $456.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 1.52. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.01%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $186,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,160,134 shares in the company, valued at $16,033,051.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,500 shares of company stock worth $895,980. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 60,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALTG shares. TheStreet upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

Featured Stories

