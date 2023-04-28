Algorand Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $46.00 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00059989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00038980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,455,197,543 coins and its circulating supply is 7,240,872,384 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.