Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.77.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $42.97 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

