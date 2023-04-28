Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$23.50 at National Bankshares

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Stock Performance

TSE AD.UN traded up C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$17.53. 60,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.89. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of C$14.61 and a 52 week high of C$19.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$794.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

In other Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) news, Senior Officer Jordan Lee Primeau sold 1,600 shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$27,200.00. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Stories

