Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Upgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Aker BP ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Aker BP ASA stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

