Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

AIRI traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.65. Air Industries Group has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,963 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Industries Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers reiterated a "speculative buy" rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

