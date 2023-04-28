Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.15. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 7,145 shares changing hands.

Africa Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$211.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 28.20.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

