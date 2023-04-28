Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.48. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,553,789 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical ( NASDAQ:AEMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.