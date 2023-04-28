AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,848,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439,289 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in AerCap were worth $107,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 105.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AerCap by 589.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $745,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 90.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AER. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.55. 158,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

