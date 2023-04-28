Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.03.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after buying an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after acquiring an additional 778,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after acquiring an additional 387,696 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

