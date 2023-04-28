Achain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $194,608.89 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $194,608.89 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000223 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004237 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003304 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

