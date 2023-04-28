A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68 billion-$3.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.56. 2,831,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

