93,961 Shares in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Takung Art as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Takung Art during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Takung Art in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takung Art Stock Up 2.1 %

TKAT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,668. Takung Art Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Takung Art Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd. operates international online trading platform that provides state-of-the-art and convenient services for various types of artworks. The firm provides a way for art collectors and investors to acquire shared ownership in Asian and other fine art – including paintings, calligraphies, jewellery and precious gems.

