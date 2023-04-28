48,552 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2,263.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIT opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.49.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

